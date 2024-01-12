Customs facilitates N32.45bn export, N5.94bn in 2023 at Seme border

By Temitope Adebayo

The Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said, the command facilitated a total of 222.442.88 metric tons involving 6,253 trucks of export produce, with Free On Board (FOB) value of N32.45billion between January to December 2023.

The Customs Area Controller(CAC) of Seme Customs, Controller Timi Bomodi, stated that, the command generated N5.94billion between January to December, 2023 representing 297% increment to revenue target of N1.96billion.

The Customs CAC said: “Under export, the Command facilitated a total of 222.442.88 Metric tons involving 6,253 trucks of export produce, with Free On Board (FOB) value of N32.44billion. The Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) realized during the period under review was N162.8million. The 2.5% surcharge paid was N60.4million and 704 SGDs were utilised.”

Bomodi further stated that the revenue collected in 2023 was the highest collected by the command since 2019.

He stated further that the 2023 collection reinforced the Command’s commitment to ensure that the Lagos – Abidjan corridor is perceived more as a trade enabler with huge potentials for exponential growth.

“The Command revenue target for year 2023 was N1.96billion. As of 31st December 2023, the Command collected N5.94billion. The above figures surpasses the set target for the Command by N3.98billion, which represents a 291% addition.

The 2023 revenue figures collected when compared to the corresponding period of the year 2022, it exceeded N1.40billion collected by N4.53billion, representing a 322% increase,” he noted.

“The 2023 revenue collection was the highest collection since 2019. This reinforce our commitment to ensure that the Lagos – Abidjan corridor is perceived more as a trade enabler with huge potentials for exponential growth. We will continue to do our best at ensuring that the Command achieves its full potential of trade facilitation without hindrance,” he added.

Compt. Bomodi further disclosed that the Command made a total of 513 interceptions valued at N1.37billion.

The contraband intercepted were; 24 trucks (14,181 bags) of 50kg smuggled rice; 1,220,130 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which is equivalent to 37 tankers load; 39 Smuggled Vehicles; 8,278 cartons of Drugs and Narcotics; 9,639 of General Merchandise and 37 suspected smugglers arrested in connection with different seizures, during the period under review.

“In the area of anti- smuggling operations, the Command made a total of 513 interceptions valued at N1.37billion. In addition to the above seizures the command equally made headlines in its enforcement of Convention On International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) where we recorded seizures of 152 live Parrots Birds and other animals protected under the convention, and 6,000,000 fake dollars bills among others.

“The successes recorded by the Command in the preceding year could be attributed to the incentives and motivation given to the officers and Men of the command by the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service. The Command will continue to sustain tempo in the fight against all illicit trade within the nooks and crannies of the command.

“Given the encouragement and support this Command has received from the Comptroller General of Customs and the entire Management of the Service, we will not only maintain the tempo but work towards meeting the what-ever target that will be set for us in the current year.”