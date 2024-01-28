Breath of Life: Classical tale of faith

Nollywood has certainly upped the ante, and speculations are rife that in no distant future, the industry will be ruling the screens.

The news in recent times from our part of the world (Nigeria) has been excellence and more excellence on the music, academics, theatre and indeed on almost all fronts. Nollywood’s dominance over a couple of years has shifted from that of quantity to quality movies that truly reflect and represent the expectations on the new Nollywood.

Last year saw, productions from Play Network’s ‘Blood Vessle’, to Femi Adebayo’s much acclaimed, ‘Jagun Jagun’ and Funke Akindele’s ‘She Must Be Obeyed’ own the big screens. However one movie distinguished and noteworthy amongst the positives of last year even into the New Year is ‘Breath of Life’.

The cast and the whole production assemble had the very best in their various niches in the industry. The story was written by Bb Asore, executively-produced by the effervescent duo of Derin Adeyokunnu and Eku Edewor. The film has the quality to be amongst the most scenic productions in recent times. The movie began on a grim note; at the graveyard with a most beautiful narration and acting by Elijah (AMVCA 2023 nominee- Chimezie Imo ) who dove into the pool and into an unfolding of stories about his father a younger, Mr Timi Johnson played by the incredible Demola Adedoyin .The enigmatic Wale Ojo played the older Johnson and was as usual fascinating to watch. Eku Edewor enjoyed a minor yet eternal role as Mrs. Johnson on screen, but made a great movie regardless.

Jerry Ossai shone like a billion stars with the visual effects as well as Oke Chukwu Frost (director of photography), Holmes Awa (editor), Kelechi Odu (creative director), and the costume designer, Daniel Obasi. It was also most refreshing to see other A list actors such as Sam Dede,Tina Mbah give the movie a familiar feeling. The audience may easily mistake the film for a Christian movie, however it is more than a trial of faith. The romantic scenes between Elijah and Anna (played by Genoveva Umeh) will dissuade such assumptions.

‘Breath of Life’ may however face criticisms on the insignificant use of our pigin English, Nigerian languages and slangs being that bulk of the action was set in the 2060 and the sudden calling of Timi Johnson “my Father”, upon gaining consciousness whilst he never used such endearment prior . Then again it could all be part of the plot and production. This does not invalidate the fact that the Metro Goldwyn Meyer movie is a classic and a worthy addition to our budding rotations of well-produced movies to the world. The movie has already notched number 1 spot on Amazon prime and is still mounting.

