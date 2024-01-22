APC group demands review of S’Court’s verdict on Bauchi Guber tussle

By Samuel Luka

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Judge of the Federation have been called upon to order for the review of the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed the election victory of candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bala Mohammed against that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sadique Baba Abubakar for the interest of what they described as justice, and democracy.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Concern group which tabled the demand during meeting of its national Stakeholders in Bauchi on Sunday, said despite respecting the judicial process, there are concerns among various stakeholders about the verdict.

Spokesperson of the group, Comrade Abdullahi Dauda Little, said several aspects of the case raised questions regarding the interpretation of legal precedents, adherence to due process, and the overall fairness of the trial.

Titled ‘Plea for urgent Restoration of Democratic Values and Fair Representation Post-Supreme Court Rulings’, the meeting said it was imperative for them to raise a voice to ensure that justice is not only served but is also perceived as such by the public.

“We urge a comprehensive review of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Bauchi State gubernatorial case. This review is essential to uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and the rule of law”, the group insisted.

The APC Concerned group further argued that carrying out a thorough examination of the case will not only address any potential discrepancies but will also reinforce public trust in the judiciary.

While stating that the call for the review of the verdict on the guber tussle in Bauchi was meant to ensure just and equitable society, the APC group said they saw the need to scrutinize legal decisions to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

According to the spokesperson of the group, since democracy is about the right of the voters and not individuals, it was not out of place to advocate for a review of the matter to ensure that justice is served and the democratic process is upheld.

Comrade Abdullahi Dauda Little, who accused some APC leaders in Bauchi State for not showing concerns for the success of the party, noted that there were instances of anti-party activities among them.

He lamented that questionable legal practices have left them disenchanted, thereby endangering the very foundations of APC’s democratic processes.