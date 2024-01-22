President Tinubu recognises Nigeria’s diversity, reflecting it in appointments – Akume

By Tom Okpe

Secretary to the Government of Federation, (SFG), Senator George Akume said, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognised diversity of Nigeria, and carefully harnessing it for the unity, stability and progress of the country.

Akume stated this in his remarks at the ‘Thanksgiving Mass,’ organised in his honour by the St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic Community, Archdiocese of Abuja held at the SS Peter & Paul Parish, Nyanya in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, President Tinubu’s recognition of diversity is reflected in the appointments into his administration such as that of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja and himself, the SGF, among others.

Akume who is a Catholic Knight of the order of St John International called on all faithful to pray for the president to succeed, noting that the present administration had inherited a porous economy, but, putting measures in place to address the country’s challenges.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: APC stalwart warns against imposition of..

While admitting that when diversity is carefully harvested, it becomes the source of strength, saying: “My Lord, we recognise our diversity.

“Permit me to make this comment briefly that, the president of this country, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognises this diversity.

“He showed it when he was the Governor of Lagos State and he is showing it at the national level. It reflects in the appointment he has made so far; Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and so on.

“I remember when we met the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria before the elections, he said he inherited this attitude of accepting diversity as veritable way of living from his mother, though a Muslim. she incorporated everyone in everything she did, Christians and even the Traditional worshippers.

“This is the diversity. And when diversity is carefully harvested, it becomes the source of strength. Pray for him, pray for the SGF too. Being at the top is not easy. Our economy was in total disaster when we took over.

“Changes are being put in place and they’re being pursued vigorously, with a total sense of commitment and patriotism,” he stated.

Earlier in his homily, the Auxillary Bishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Reverend Anselm Umoren admonished the SGF and other public office holders that power is transient and they should always remember to leave behind, legacies of introduction reforms as well as empowering others.

“He, Akume, must never forget that his days as SGF will pass away. But there are things about that office that may endure.

“The people he empowered, the values he entrenched, the positive transformation he will engender. All these things will remain even when he leaves the office.

“Remember that things of this world are passing away as Saint Paul says, if you live like you will never die, if you use power as if you will always have it, if you use money as if you will always be rich, then you are most unwise,” the Bishop said.