APC group carpets Wike over alleged lopsided appointments

By Tunde Opalana

A group of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike for alleged uneven distribution in appointments being made.

The group, APC Stakeholders FCT accused the minister of neglecting indigenes in the FCT while appointing persons who are outsiders to indigenous members of the party.

The group reeled out the alleged many sins of Wike at a press briefing on ” the continuous lopsided appointments, abandonment and total disregard for the APC in FCT by the Honourable minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike” in Abuja.

The aggrieved APC leaders demanded that Wike should “stop killing the political structure of Mr. President in FCT”.

The minister was accused of lacking regard for the party and its leadership saying since he assumed office , Woke “has refused to sit with the leadership of the party , even though the party has written him series of letters for him to grant the party audience, but all to no avail. We say this is unacceptable’.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Abdulwahab Ekekhide, Convener and Obaje Omobolaji David, Co- Convener said Wike had made a lot of appointments since he assumed office , but regrettably the minister has perfected the act of importing strangers from outside the FCT for critical appointments to FCT Secretariat’s and agencies.

“For record purpose, the Hon. Minister has just appointed the former state chairman of the PSP in Rivers State, Hon. Felix Obuah as Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMAC. He has brought almost all his PDP appointees and loyalists to FCT”, the group alleged.

Ventilating their anger, the APC leaders said “we want the President and Hin. Minister to know that we have people from all the states of the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria who are residents and active participants in the politics of FCT, they vote there, belong to different political wards , have followers and control a large number of the voting populace from their zones across the wards and polling units of the FCT, but without appointments and empowerment they lose control over their followers during elections , hence the results we get.

“We wish to state categorically that those of us who play politics and resides in the FCT are schooled, exposed,and with cognate experience in any field of discipline, and we cut across all geopolitical zones and so, qualified to be appointed as Mandate Secretaries, Coordinators, Heads of Agencies, Departments and Boards of different parastatals of the FCTA”.

Warning Wike, the group said “we call on Mr. Resident who is the Governor – General to call the minister to order , so that he can retrace his steps and start empowering the party or else, the party will struggle to get two percent for the President in the 2027 presidential election and may loose the next Area Council election if the situation remain this way”.