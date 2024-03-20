$300m Health Fraud: HoR C’ttee gives Minister, P/S 72 hrs to appear before it

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Malaria, HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis has given the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Ali Pate, and the Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, 72-hour ultimatum to appear before it over allegations of misappropriation of $300 million, meant to tackle malaria since 2021.

The Committee also, resolved that the Permanent Secretary should be arrested if she fails to honour the summons, having failed to appear before the Committee, after three invitations.

They are to answer questions on allegations of denying indigenous manufacturers of insecticidal nets, and participating in the contract for the procurement of insecticidal nets and other related products.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Amobi Godwin Ogah, who read the resolutions at its meeting on Tuesday, expressed displeasure of his members about the absence of the Permanent Secretary.

He stressed that the cost for procurement process of antimalarial commodities by the Ministry was over $3m.

He said: “Malaria is now an epidemic in Nigeria. The Government has always wanted to help the people but most times, the civil servants are our problem.

“This money has been made available since 2021. We have been inviting the Permanent Secretary. This is the third time we are inviting her to come and explain to us what happened.

“Have they used the money? If they have not used the money, where is the money? It is a matter of simple explanation. But they have been running away, calling all manner of people to talk to us.

“We are here to defend Nigerians. We were elected to represent our people. Nigerians cannot continue to die of Malaria, even when Government has made every necessary effort to see that eradication is being achieved by 2030.

“The National Assembly will no longer tolerate attitude of civil servants, taking parliament for a ride. Enough is enough. We are elected by our people to represent them.

“We are elected to talk for them and defend them. And we are talking about a disease that has turned to an epidemic.

“We will not hesitate to invoke our constitutional right to compel the Permanent Secretary be arrested if she fails to honour our next summons,” he said.

Ogah said the Committee received a petition, few weeks ago from Seasons Law Firm on behalf of Rosies Textile Mills Limited in which they petitioned the Ministry of Health and Permanent Secretary for denying indigenous manufacturers of insecticidal nets from participating in the contract for the procurement of insecticidal nets and other related products.

“Nigeria borrowed $100m from Islamic Bank which was approved by National Assembly in 202; out of the $100m, $10m was granted and another $200m borrowed from World Bank in the same year for Impact Project, (Malaria Financing Agreement).

“Making it a total of $300m. The resolution by National Assembly is that Local Content must be prioritized to enable local manufacturers, but the Ministry went ahead to contract UNOPS to carry out the procurement process at the cost of over $3m for the purchase of anti-malaria commodities.

“It’s clear that the National Assembly have to intervene on this issue. Therefore, to forestall this matter ending in litigation to mediate and bring the parties involved to a round table, with a view to resolving the matter amicably,” he said.