All you need to know about UTME 2024

BY ADA DIKE

The umbrella body of the national examination, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was established in 1978 to test and admit would-be undergraduates that want to study in tertiary institutions (monotechnics, polytechnics and universities) in Nigeria.

The validity of the results is one year. Since May 2014, the UTME is now computer -based examination.

The duration of the exam is two hours and score ranges from zero to 400.

According to JAMB’s website , the board appoints examiners, moderators, invigilators, members of the subject panels and committees and other persons with respect to matriculation examinations and any other matters incidental thereto or connected therewith.

READ ALSO: Premier League chief questioned over ‘small…

“Place suitably qualified candidates in the tertiary institutions after having taken into account: the vacancies available in each tertiary institution, the guidelines approved for each tertiary institution by its proprietors or other competent authorities and the preference expressed or otherwise indicated by the candidates for certain tertiary institutions and courses and so on.

UTME 2024:

Selling of JAMB E-pins for UTME registration began on January 8, 2024 and will end in February 24, 2024 while UTME registration started in January 15, and will end in February 26, 2024. So far, over 140,000 candidates have registered to sit for 2024 UTME.

Information had it that the official book to read this year remains THE LIFE CHANGER by Khadija Abubakar Jalli for UTME candidates.

“Candidates are advised to start preparations towards the examination.

In a statement by JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, the Board said the main UTME will be held from April 19 to 29, 2024.

According to the statement, “Based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has fixed 15th January to 26th February 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application document.

“Meanwhile, 7th March 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April, 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as of 10th April 2024. Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov.ng for any other information.”

Printing of slip:

Candidates are expected to create a JAMB

profile code. You must ensure that you have at least, N50.00 airtime in your SIM card because the process incurs a charge of N50. You will then compose a new short message (SMS) and type: National Identification Number(NIN) (your 11-digit NIN), (replace (your 11-digit NIN] with your actual NIN). Then, send the SMS to 55019.

Make sure you are using the SIM card associated with your NIN.

Reprinting of examination slip, especially for those who are new to JAMB, means, after you register for UTME and got your registration slip, you will discover that the slip does not have the date and the venue of your exam.

On the date you are expected to reprint your slip from the JAMB portal and it is on this new slip you will find the date and centre where you are posted to write your exam, and also the time you are expected to sit for the exam.

In a nutshell, after your UTME registration, you will be given the registration slip which proves that you registered for the exam, but, when you reprint your slip, the new slip will contain your examination slip which has your date, time and venue of exam.

Cost of 2024 form:

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently announced an adjustment in the registration fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the year 2024.

JAMB said registration with mock exam costs N7,700.00 while registration without mock exam is N6,200.00.

Recall that, formerly, JAMB registration fee with mock exam was N6,700.00 and without mock was N5,700.00, while foreign candidates can get register with the sum of $30.

Direct Entry (DE) application:

Sunday Times gathered that application for Direct Entry (DE) is scheduled to commence on February 28, 2024, and conclude on March 28, 2024.

JAMB announced: “This is to inform all prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates that creation of Profiles for registration has officially started, while the sale of application documents will commence on Monday 15th January 2024. You are to please, take note of the following important dates for the coming UTME/DE exercise,” JAMB posted online.

“Direct Entry e-PIN vending and registration begins February 28th, 2024 and ends March 28th, 2024.”

“Is true that direct entry candidate must go through the JAMB before getting the admission” someone asked.

Answer: JAMB regularisation or the admissions of the school you finish, that is, National Diploma (ND) or National Certificate for Education (NCE) must be from JAMB.

What’s E pin?

Unusual Femmy explained that it means you are expected to purchase the pin you’ll use for direct entry registration.

“At the point of purchase of the E-pin, candidates are to specify the type of E-pin they need depending on whether they’re UTME (Mock or no mock) or DE candidates. This is because there will be no refund would be made after payment.

Complaints:

Many candidates and parents have complained bitterly about the impediments they are encountering in registering for this year’s JAMB exam.

Dralfa Ndagana said he has applied for JAMB regularisation for over five months now and he is yet to receive the pin.

Another person, Abdul Son, told Sunday Times that he has not been able to get his code. “Every time I send my NIN, no record is found. What can I do?” He asked.

JAMB’s important statement for UTME and Direct Entry candidates on data correction

JAMB has announced that it will not allow any form of data correction this year, except for a change of course and institution. This means that if any candidate has made corrections to their NIN, but these are not reflected on their JAMB profile, their registration will be paused.

The person has to send a message to either 55019 or 66019.

“Candidates will receive a response telling them whether to proceed to JAMB e-facility or to the NIMC office. If the response instructs them to go to the JAMB e-facility, they will need to pay for the correction they have made at NIMC.

“For instance, if someone has changed their date of birth in NIMC and this change is not reflected on their JAMB profile, they will need to pay 15,000 Naira on the JAMB e- facility. “For changes to names, gender, state of origin, and local government area, the fee is 2,500 Naira each.

“After making the payment, candidates will need to upload their date of birth certificate, a sworn affidavit, and the NIMC slip on the JAMB e-facility. Only then can they proceed with the registration proper.

“Stakeholders are advised to ask their students the necessary questions and ensure that they have all the required documents and fees before taking them to the CВТ center.

“NOTE: Not everyone will need to go through this process. It only applies to those who have made changes to their NIN but, have not seen these changes reflected on their JAMB profile,” JAMB explained.

QUOTE:

JAMB has announced that it will not allow any form of data correction this year, except for a change of course and institution. This means that if any candidate has made corrections to their NIN, but these are not reflected on their JAMB profile, their registration will be paused.