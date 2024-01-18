UK Education Opportunities: Mark Brooks Education storms Nigeria to meet parents

Cheering news for parents seeking boarding school opportunities for their children in the United Kingdom as a UK based education foundation storms Lagos.

The Mark Brooks Education has deployed dozen of Heads and Registrars to return to Lagos to meet with parents who want quality education in boarding schools for their children.

The scouting programme organised by Mark Brooks Education in collaboration with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade will present events designed for families to enable them find out about schools in the United Kingdom.

The event will have Education Reception and Charity Fashion Show at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos from 7pm to 9pm, Friday 19th January 2024.

Followed by UK Boarding Schools Week – Exhibition, The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, 1pm – 5pm, Saturday 20th January 2024.

Organiser, Mark Brooks said: “This is an ideal opportunity to meet some of the UKs top schools all under one roof and ask your questions. A wide range of schools will be in attendance such as co-ed, all-girls, international schools, prep and senior, and Sixth Form Colleges.”

The establishments include Badminton School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, City of London Freemen’s School, Downside School, Earlscliffe College, Lancing College, LVS Ascot, Marymount International School London, Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, St Clare’s Oxford, TASIS England, Wellington School.

Earlscliffe already have around a ten students from Nigeria at their school.

Jon Peach their Director of Admissions says: “Students feel both cared for and challenged and our formal dress code and disciplined approach to education particularly suits our Nigerian families.

Earlscliffe combines academic rigour with a home-from-home environment where staff create a ‘personalised pathway’ to ensure that students have the best chance of reaching their desired university.”