Shehu Sani demands medical test for all presidential candidates

By Doosuur Iwambe

Amid speculations surrounding the health stability of major contenders for the presidential office in Nigeria, former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has renewed calls for medical tests on all the presidential candidates.

Sani, who made the call via his Twitter handle on Thursday, challenged the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, (NANNM) on the process.

The ex-lawmaker, who asked the results be made public, said the tests would dispel speculations around the health status of the candidates.

He wrote: “The Nigerian Medical Association NMA and the Nurses Association NANNM, should invite all the Presidential candidates for a complete medical tests, and make the result public.This will settle the controversy over the health status of the contenders.”

Reports emerged last week that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was scheduled to travel abroad for a medical check-up.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman for Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, dismissed the reports as untrue.

Ologbondiyan demanded media focus on the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he alleged deserved more medical attention.

