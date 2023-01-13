INEC Chairman, Kwankwaso to speak at Chatham House

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is expected to speak at the Chatham House research event billed for next week.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs, in a statement on its official website on Friday, explained that the event is part of a series of events and outputs examining Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments.

According to its schedule of events, the INEC boss will discuss preparations and priorities for ensuring electoral integrity and inclusion on 17, January 2023.

Yakubu will also discuss key challenges and plans for the conduct of the elections, including election security and the use of new technological systems.

READ ALSO: Come clean on your health status, corruption

Also, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso will discuss service delivery and policy alternatives in Nigeria, with a particular focus on the country’s education sector and the wider priorities for ensuring secure and inclusive service delivery on 18, January 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...