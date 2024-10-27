Respite for students as ASUP defers strike action, gives FG December deadline

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has postponed its planned strike action to December 2, 2024, giving the federal government and polytechnic proprietors a last chance to meet its demands aimed at improving Nigeria’s polytechnic education sector.

The decision to defer the strike came after an emergency meeting of ASUP’s National Executive Council (NEC) on October 24, 2024.

This meeting followed a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Education on October 23, where resolutions were reached to address the union’s grievances.

ASUP National President, Comrade Kpanja Shammah, stated that the union would use the additional time to assess the government’s commitment to implementing the action plan agreed upon during the recent dialogue.

“After exhaustive deliberations, the Union resolved to defer its proposed industrial action to the 2nd of December, 2024. The decision was taken to gauge the government’s commitment to implementing the action plan as agreed at the meeting of 23rd October, 2024.

“It is therefore the expectation of our Union that government will take advantage of the period to show commitment by diligently executing the action plan on each of the eleven items of dispute or risk a comprehensive withdrawal of service by academic staff in the Nigeria Polytechnic System.”

The union had previously issued a 15-day ultimatum on October 7, 2024, demanding immediate action on 11 pressing issues affecting the welfare of polytechnic staff and the overall state of polytechnic education in Nigeria.

Among ASUP’s demands are the need for accountability in the operations of governing councils, improved infrastructure funding, welfare benefits, and salary arrears owed to staff across polytechnic institutions nationwide.

During the October 23 meeting, stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, developed an action plan addressing the 11 items raised by ASUP.

Key issues in the action plan include enforcing regulations to prevent governing councils from mismanaging polytechnic funds, recognizing the role of academic boards in student admissions, revitalizing infrastructure through the NEEDS Assessment initiative, and ensuring state institutions implement staff promotions and pay outstanding salary arrears.

ASUP has also urged the government to honor its agreement regarding the payment of arrears related to the 25%/35% salary review for 2023, CONTISS 15 migration arrears for lower cadres, and ensure that institutions follow the proper salary structure as per the 2010 FGN/ASUP agreement. Additionally, the union seeks the continued payment of the 7% Peculiar Academic Allowance for staff who have exited the IPPIS platform.

The union’s NEC made it clear that the decision to delay the strike was to give the government an opportunity to demonstrate its willingness to meet the demands outlined. Comrade Shammah noted that the union expects the government to take proactive measures to avoid a full-scale strike that could disrupt academic activities across polytechnics.

He emphasized that ASUP remains committed to the survival and progress of polytechnic education in Nigeria, which he says has been undermined by longstanding neglect and inadequate funding.

ASUP also expressed its gratitude to the media and other stakeholders for their continued support in the struggle to secure a better future for polytechnic education in the country.

Shammah urged the public to stay informed about the situation, emphasizing the importance of a resolution that benefits both staff welfare and the quality of polytechnic education.

The government has yet to respond publicly to ASUP’s latest ultimatum. However, as the December deadline approaches, there is hope among stakeholders that the resolutions reached in the October 23 meeting will be honoured to prevent further disruption in the polytechnic sector.