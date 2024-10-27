Local vigilantes provide security as police shuns Kano LG poll

*NNPP wins all 44 local councils

BY GABRIEL IDIBIA

The Nigeria Police in line with a subsisting court order shunned participating in the LG poll which held across the 44 LGAs in the state; incidentally there were no security issues in spite of that as officials of local vigilante groups took charge of security.

Multiple sources said that, “they were seen holding sticks and locally forged swords as they provided security for the residents in the ongoing local government elections in Kano State on Saturday.

“As of the time of filing this report, police officers were nowhere in sight at the polling units.

“However, our correspondent on ground noted that some members of the local security officials were, however, seen clutching sticks and locally forged swords, while standing behind the residents as they get set to cast their votes.”

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji who presided over the case, ruled that KANSIEC is empowered by the Constitution to conduct, supervise, and oversee local government elections across the 44 local government areas (LGAs) in Kano State. The case was brought by KANSIEC against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 other political parties.

This was revealed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna, on Friday in a video message made available to Channels Television.

“We will comply with the court order restricting us from participation in the coming Kano State Local Government Election. However, we will remain steadfast in fulfilling our constitutional mandate of protection of lives and properties.

“Following the court order restricting the police and the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, the police vows to abide by the court order by not taking part in the forthcoming local government elections.

“You are very much aware of the court order which was received by the Police Command here in Kano. Item nine of the order provides that the Police should not participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

“So, the Police in Kano are not participating in the election. However, it’s our responsibility to ensure no breakdown of law and order in the state and we’re always alive to our responsibilities,” Haruna said.

NNPP wins in 44 local councils

The ruling New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has emerged victorious in the just concluded Saturday local government election in the Kano state.

The Chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) Professor Sani Malumfashi made the announcement on Saturday at the commission’s headquarters in the state.

He said that NNPP won all 44 Local Government Chairmanship and 484 Councillorship positions contested.

“Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) had exercised and observed its Constitutional mandates of planning, organizing, coordinating, observing and conducting Local Government Election in Kano State of Nigeria.

“The exercise had been largely peaceful and successful in all ramifications. The Commission therefore deeply appreciates the roles played by the critical stakeholders, notably Security Agencies, Media organizations.

“Others are Leaders of Political Parties, Civil Society organizations, Religious Leaders, Community Leaders, Youth and Women organizations, towards the actualization of grass root. Democracy in the State” he stated.

The Commission is also profoundly grateful to the good people of Kano State for their collective support, prayers and expression of positive emotions.

Professor Malumfashi, described the peaceful conduct of the exercise as a doubtless manifestation of public acceptability of the exercise in terms of credibility, fairness and decency.

The Chairman added that six political parties participated in the election: AA, AAC, ACCORD, ADC, APM, and NNPP, respectively.