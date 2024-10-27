PMAN President reaffirms commitment to union’s growth amid internal dispute resolution

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Recently a pivotal meeting was held between the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and the Registrar of Trade Unions, Mr. Folonipe Amos, at the Registrar’s office in Abuja.

The meeting was convened to address the ongoing internal conflicts within PMAN’s leadership and chart a path toward resolution and sustainable growth for the union.

The Registrar of Trade Unions opened the meeting by welcoming all attendees as he stressed the importance of resolving the issues amicably. He noted his long-standing engagement with PMAN and expressed disappointment that not all parties involved honored the invitation to the meeting, citing the absence of the suspended NWC members, Sunny Neji, Zaaki Azzey, Steven Michael Ugochukwu (Ruggedman), the former PMAN General Secretary, Mr. Boniface Itodo and other aggrieved parties.

The Registrar emphasized that the goal of the meeting was to interpret the union’s constitution and ensure that all actions taken by the leadership are in line with the rules governing the association.

PMAN President, Mr. Pretty Okafor, provided a comprehensive account of events leading to the current dispute, highlighting his efforts to maintain peace within the union despite internal challenges. He noted that despite their disagreements, he has remained committed to ensuring that PMAN’s core projects, including the PMAN House, PMAN Radio Station, and development of PMAN’s land in Abuja, continue without interruption.

Mr. Okafor further revealed that he had personally facilitated the acquisition of radio station equipment and secured international deals to advance PMAN’s interests. However, these efforts were met with opposition from some members of the NWC, leading to tensions that escalated into attempts to unseat him while he was abroad on official duties.

The Registrar reiterated that the NWC is accountable to the National Executive Council (NEC) and that the NEC, as the union’s second-highest decision-making body, has the power to override the NWC’s decisions. He encouraged all parties to work within the framework of the PMAN constitution and assured them that disputes of this nature are to be handled by the Trade Union Dispute Act.

Contributions from members present at the meeting further underscored the concerns about NWC members’ allocations, with calls for more inclusive decision-making that benefits the state chapters of PMAN. Mr. Okafor received a vote of confidence from the NEC, with the body praising his leadership and commitment to the union’s growth despite ongoing challenges. The NEC formally presented a letter of confidence to Mr. Okafor, commending his efforts to lead the union through turbulent times.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Okafor thanked the members, the Registrar, and stakeholders for their continued support. He also reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that PMAN remains on course to achieve its long-term objectives.

He announced that plans are underway to enable state chapters establish their local secretariats, underscoring his vision for a more unified and resourceful PMAN.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to resolve all internal disputes peacefully, as the Registrar urged all parties to adhere to the union’s constitution and work collectively for the union’s future.