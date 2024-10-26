Men are now backing out as providers in the family – Lolo

On-air-personality, Omotunde Adebowale David popularly known as Lolo 1, has accused men of abdicating their responsibilities as the providers at home. She noted that if men no longer want to provide in their homes they should brace up to be nurturers.

Lolo made this observation when she appeared as a guest on the recent episode of ‘Say My Piece’ podcast, where she expressed concern that the evolving dynamics of relationships have started to cause a shift in the traditional role of the men

The actress stressed that the roles of providers was established by our fore fathers, which they lived through, but a lot of men these days; are swapping their roles with the women taking up the responsibilities of becoming the providers at home.

Lolo said,”Their forefathers are the ones who established the roles. Well, I don’t blame men now because roles are getting swapped now; we have she-men and all. But men are backing out of their responsibilities on a daily basis as providers.”

I blame the patriarchy because these things have been in existence long before now when gender roles were defined. Part of the things that men categorically say make them men or heads of their homes is the fact that they’re the providers. I have been hearing that since I was a child, the daddy is the provider while the mother is a nurturer.”

“Now, I see a lot of men saying that women too are entitled and that women shouldn’t rely on them for everything. But when we ask men to swap roles, they still don’t want to do what we do. If you don’t want to be a provider, then be that nurturer at home.”