President Tinubu’s daughter unveiled as the official ambassador of Calabar Carnival 2024

The Executive Governor of Cross Rivers State, His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Otu recently sent delegates to the Lagos office of the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Chief Dr Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo to unveil her officially before her business associates and market leaders as the face of Calabar Carnival, 2024 edition.

The Iyaloja-General was earlier appointed as the Calabar Carnival Ambassador in March 2024 at an event where the theme for this year’s Carnival “Our Shared Prosperity” was unveiled and the official investiture was conducted on Thursday, 3rd of October 2024 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The delegation from the Calabar Carnival committee was led to Iyaloja-General’s office by Mrs. Esther Bepeh, the Special Adviser (Cross Rivers Liaison Officer) for Lagos State.

Esther made it known that the great people of Cross Rivers State accepted the nomination of Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the growth of the creative economy and cultural industries. She delivered the goodwill messages of His Excellency, Prince Bassey, and his lovely wife, Pastor Eyoanwan Otu, before handing over the certificate of appointment to the Iyaloja-General.

Briefly before taking Iyaloja-General’s remarks, Calabar Carnival entertainers thrilled Folasade Tinubu-Ojo and her guests with different eye-catching performances, which was dubbed “Calabar Carnival in Lagos”

The Iyaloja-General, in her remarks, thanked Governor Bassey Otu and his amazing wife, the first lady of Cross Rivers State, Her Excellency, Pastor Eyoawan Otu for their love and for believing in her capacity to be the face of the biggest Carnival in Africa and the 5th largest of its kind across the globe. She, however, promised to work assiduously with every relevant stakeholder to make Calabar Carnival 2024 an unforgettable experience.

In the team of the governor’s delegates were Esther Bepeh, Shirley Effiom, Mary Ephraim, Ikechi Uko, Ebele EnemChukwu, Lewis Bassey and the Calabar Carnival entertainers.