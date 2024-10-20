Ministries of Culture, Tourism hold retreat for management staff

The Ministry of Culture, Art and Creative Economy and the Ministry of Tourism have organized a retreat for their management staff as part of the efforts to improve the implementation of programmes and policies in the ministries.

The joint retreat has themes: Strategic Communication, Collaboration, Organization Productivity, and Excellent schedule.

The joint retreat was part of the efforts to reposition the ministries to deliver on their mandates and also contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The Minister of Culture, Art and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa said both ministries have developed structures but needed to address the challenge of implementation.

She, therefore, stressed the need to work in a cohesive manner and also synergize towards achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

READ ALSO: Outrage in Bayelsa as Police apprehends personnel…

She said: “We need to work cohesively. We need to have synergies. However, I think in terms of implementation of that intention, we have not been able to do that.

“So thank you for being able to recognize this. That was my ministry, and I know the Ministry of Tourism as well. We have done a lot of hard work in terms of trying to put that structure together.

“Now we’re at the point of activation and implementation. So, it is the right time for us to ensure that as we go along with this implementation, we do it in a way that carries everyone along to ensure that we go along with this implementation.”

She also discussed that the Ministry is doing everything possible to source for funding for most of the projects outside the budget provision.

“I’m working to ensure that the budget of my ministry, at least, and the way it’s set up in the ministry, is harmonized, that will reflect the responsibility and the expectations that we’re hearing.

“And I’m working very hard, I promise you. When the envelope comes out, we’re going to be happy. And then, the other thing I’m doing in my ministry, and I know with the tourism as well, we’re looking outside.

“We’re looking for investment coming in from outside. As you know, it has been announced that my ministry has been able to secure $200 million from AFRIXM Bank to invest in the tourism industry. Now, that money is coming straight in.

“And we’re looking beyond that. I was at UNGA, and UNGA, I spoke to the Saudi government, the UAE government, and the Qatar government, who are all interested in coming and investing in the infrastructure that will set up culture and creative arts and creative industry, and part of tourism as well. So, you know, I have to look ahead, and I want you, also, with me, to see this vision ahead.”

“We need to see the vision ahead. We need to add value to this ministry, to this industry.”

She stressed that the creative industry is more than crude oil as it provides opportunities to all communities.

She said: “You know, they say it’s the new oil, but it’s more than the new oil because not everybody in Nigerian villages can access that oil resource, but everybody in every single village in Nigeria can benefit from culture and creativity because they can even create content on their phone, and that’s a huge resource’’.