Minister Musawa unveils plan to establish King Jaja of Opobo historical centre

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, has inaugurated a Technical Committee to oversee the construction of the King Jaja of Opobo Historical and Cultural Centre in Opobo, Rivers State.

At the Abuja ceremony, Minister Musawa stated that this project marks a significant milestone in promoting Nigeria’s art and cultural heritage.

“The establishment of the King Jaja of Opobo Cultural and Historical Centre demonstrates our commitment to immortalizing past heroes and preserving our cultural identity. This project is a historic tribute to cultural renaissance, encouraging cultural preservation, tourism, and diplomacy.

It aligns with Nigeria’s vision of utilizing art, culture, and tourism to create job opportunities and contribute to the nation’s GDP,” the Minister noted

Musawa urged the Technical Committee to serve as liaisons between the Federal Government, State Government, and Host Community, developing a work plan and implementation strategy with timelines.

READ ALSO: Outrage in Bayelsa as Police apprehends personnel…

His Royal Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, thanked the Federal Government for partnering with Opobo to establish the centre. Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante praised the Federal Government for immortalizing King Jaja of Opobo, stating, “This project, seven years in the making, is a dream come true.

We’re glad the Minister shares our vision, and we’re excited to start this journey.