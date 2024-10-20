Outrage in Bayelsa as Police apprehends personnel accused of raping girl inside supermarket

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

There was total outrage among Ijaw Youths groups and the girl child advocacy group, the Do Foundation over the alleged assault of a 17 years old girl by a Policeman on the premises of the popular shopping mall located in Opolo area of the Bayelsa State capital.

While many residents express shock over the incident due to the ever crowded nature of the shopping mall environment, others claimed the 17 years old girl was lured by the accused officer to the enclosure provided as Police post to security personnel deployed to the facility.

However, attempts to get confirmation on the identity and status of investigation from the Zone 16 Police Command hit brick wall yesterday as the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Gunn. Ewhoborwo Emomena, said he is not aware of the incident and does not have any brief on it.

SP Gunn. Ewhoborwo Emomena told newsmen on telephone that ” when I received a similar call on the incident and purported arrest, I checked from office to office and could not find the case.”

Our correspondent however promised to check back on Monday if the case file has been found or brief received by the office of the Zonal Public Relations Officer.

Also a check at the State Police Command re-directed our correspondent back to the Zone 16 Police Command. The sources at the State Police Command expressed suprise over the unknown status of the case.

In its statement, the Central Zone of the umbrella body of Ijaw Youths worldwide, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), however cleared the air by stating that the Mobile Police Division (MOPOL 16) is in charge of the investigation and that the Police Personnel has been arrested.

The IYC, in the Statement signed by the Chairman,Comrade Perez Iniefie, described the action of the Policeman as condemnable.

According to him,” the family followed all legal steps to secure the suspect’s arrest and support their daughter’s recovery, was shocked to discover that the management had allegedly hidden the officer responsible for the crime.”

“This unacceptable action led to the temporary closure of the facility, a move aimed at easing tensions within the Opolo community. The community had previously expressed concerns about the officer’s conduct toward other residents.”

“The facility(market square) has resumed operations as the mobile police division(Morpol 16) has provided and arrested the said officer for further investigation.”

“The IYC wants to reaffirm its commitment to protecting the lives and rights of all Ijaw people. The leadership of the Central Zone is actively ensuring that this issue is followed through the appropriate legal channels, and we urge for calm and patience as justice is pursued.”

On her part, the Founder of the Do Foundation, Barr. Dise Goody Harry, noted that though A crime has been allegedly committed, ” we expect all parties concerned to allow for proper investigation on the allegations made against the police officer.”

“We are also calling on the management of market Square to give immediate financial and medical support to the young girl who is also their staff .This young girl also needs psycho socio support too.”

“This act, if proven to be true, is one that we condemn completely and we are ceasing this opportunity to call on the Bayelsa State police command to thoroughly investigate this case and immediately prosecute the said police officer if he’s found to have committed the offence of rape.”‘

“As a people, as a state, we should continue to protect our girls from sexual abuse. It is sad that this is happening at a time when we just celebrated the international day of the girl child.”