Awujale Of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona Dies At 91

By Tunde Opalana

As Nigerians mourn the death of former president, Muhammad Bihari, another notable compatriot and referred monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland passed on on Sunday.

The long reigned royal father ascended the throne of his forefathers on April 2, 1960, and reigned for over 64 years.

making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigerian history.

His demised was announcer Sunday evening by the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun.

The governor in a statement from the Governor’s Office read “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the revered Awujale of Ijebuland. Oba Adetona joined his ancestors today, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91 leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“It is indeed double sadness that Oba Adetona joined his ancestors the same day that the former President, Muhammadu Buhari died in a London, the United Kingdom.”