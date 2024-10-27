Edo Commissioner, others brainstorm on integration in tourism development of South- South region

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Uyi Oduwa Malaka and other Commissioners of Arts and Culture of the South-South region under the BRACED Commission have held a meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on the need to deepen and fast track the economic development of the region through a sustainable art and culture policy framework.

The conference, in a statement issued by the Media & Publicity unit of the Ministry in Benin City had as its theme:”SHAPING REGIONAL POLICY”

Others who attended the meeting were the Director-General of the Commission, Amb.Joe Keshi, Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Heads of MDAs of the BRACED States and other stakeholders in Tourism including the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Ministry of Arts Culture and Tourism, Iryn Omorogiuwa Esq. and Blessing Iyekekpolor, Director, Edo State Art Council.

The “Shaping Regional Policy” gathering offered participants within-depth insights into critical regional policy challenges, effective stakeholders’ engagement strategies and innovative solutions to promote collaboration and integration across the BRACED States through sustainability and promotion of art and culture for economic prosperity.

Speaking from the sideline of the conference, Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Uyi Oduwa Malaka expressed confidence that Edo State’s rich and unique art and culture are driving Tourism in the State.

She emphasized that, “over the past seven years, the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki has been deliberate in this regard by creating a new template for arts and culture to boost tourism in the State”.

The BRACED Commission is a creation of governments of the South-South States namely, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta, to foster economic co-operation and regional integration.