2025: Obedient movement vows to mobilize 2 million votes for Moghalu

By Our Reporter

Lead coordinator of Obidient Movement in Anambra state, Chief Charles Obiora Anueyiagu, has restated the commitment of the Obidients movement stakeholders in the state to play key role in the election of candidate of Labour party, Dr. George Moghalu as next governor of Anambra state.

Chief Anueyiagu who spoke to journalists on Friday during the labour party campaign flag off at Onitsha, insisted that the movement will give the labour party candidate over 2 million votes from the 5,720 polling units and 326 political wards across the 21 local government areas of Anambra state.

He described Moghalu as a good leader who has all it takes to beat the incumbent Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo at the poll on November 8, 2025.

The Obidient Movement leader also shed more lights on the reason the Obidient Movement under his leadership had thrown its weight behind the former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways, NIWA. “Dr. George Moghalu is a dogged fighter, and an enlightened fellow that knows his rights. He has a good track record as a credible and compassionate leader. In Obidient Movement, our motto is; go and verify. You can go and verify his antecedents.

READ ALSO: New Music Trends: Re-Records, Tours & Album Drops

“Moghalu started his political career by being a commissioner in Abia state, he was a national auditor in APC, a director of NIWA before he joined the Labour party.

“I am therefore calling on other obidients in other political parties to come back to their home. Obidient is one and we have one direction which is to ensure that Dr. George Moghalu takes over the seat of Governance at Lighthouse, Awka. He is a good man with a pure heart”

Anueyiagu further hinted that Obidient Movement which he described as a force will always throw their weight behind their national leader, Mr. Peter Obi, adding that Obi’s presence at the campaign flagg off is an indication that George Moghalu secured the coveted position in Anambra state.

“Obidients are everywhere and in every political party and because our National leader, Mr. Peter Obi is here and has endorsed Chief George Moghalu, it is certain that Obidients will do everything possible to deliver him come November 8.