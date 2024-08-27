Osun gets kudos at 124th National Black Business Conference in USA -Govt

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Osun State and its governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, have reportedly received encomium from all walks of life at the just-concluded 124th National Black Business Conference held at Hilton Atlanta Hotel, Downtown Atlanta, United States of America (USA).

The state and Governor Adeleke, represented by the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Revered Bunmi Jenyo, who disclosed this, used the opportunity of the conference, in session, between 21st and 25th August, to promote Osun economic potentials and the forthcoming Industrial Investment Summit.

According to Reverend Jenyo, in a statement on Monday, the 124th Annual National Black Business Conference, with the Keynote Speaker and the 26th President of the Republic of Liberia, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, was attended by over 3,000 persons all through the USA and across the globe.

According to the commissioner during the event, “with the lofty initiatives of the government of Senator (Dr.) Ademola Adeleke, who is working assiduously for industrialisation of Osun State, we are on the right track towards economic and industrial development which will translate to economic prosperity for the citizens and investors from across the globe.”

Pointing at the significance of the conference, the commissioner said “our Diaspora is a pathway to maximise our economic greatness. Africa can leverage on this strength as a fortress of enterprise across the continent and the world. The chances of success are higher, if we leverage on the Diasporans’ capabilities in sectors such as agriculture, technology, health, education, tourism, mining, manufacturing and renewable energy.

“The state is also planning an Industrial Investment Summit aimed at bringing together leading investors, industries, experts, government officials and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities across Osun State’s five key pillars, agriculture, mining, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), commerce and tourism.”

He added that at the conference were the African Union (AU) Ambassador to the USA, Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze; Nigerian member of House of Representatives in the Georgia Parliament, Ekiti-born congressman, Segun Adeyinka; daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, Miss Hafsat Abiola; and many prominent successful black businessmen and women across the world.