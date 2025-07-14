Buhari a leader of great integrity — Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has expressed profound sadness over the passing of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR describing him as “a statesman and leader of great integrity”.

Buhari died on Sunday at a London Clinic at the age of 82.

The Senate President in a statement personally signed by him condoled with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the government and people of Katsina state and Gen. Buhari’s immediate family over the demise of the former president.

“It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am deeply pained that he died when his wise counsel is needed most in this country.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire National Assembly, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late President, especially his wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and the children, friends and political associates, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Governor Dikko Umar Radda, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk, the people of Katsina state and Nigeria generally, over the passing of this great man,” Akpabio said.

He described the departed former President “a fine military officer that served Nigeria with zeal and patriotism and upon retirement transited to a democratic icon.”

Continuing, the Senate President said: “Through hard work, patience, uncommon resilience and discipline, Gen. Buhari became the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president in the history of Nigeria. His leadership and legacy will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to our nation’s development and stability. His life signified honesty, truth and justice; he was indeed, the real ‘Mai Gaskiya’.”

Further eulogising the late former President, Akpabio said: “Buhari commanded an unprecedented cult followership in the political history of Nigeria due to his characteristic stance against corruption, unrelenting pursuit of genuine democratic ideals and his staunch support for the unity and stability of the nation.

“Having worked closely with former President Buhari as a minister under his administration, I can attest to the fact that he lived a Spartan life, thinking about the welfare of the people, especially the less privileged and was a leader worth emulating because he meant well for Nigeria and did his best to advance the cause of the people.

“May God comfort the family and his loved ones during this difficult time and may we continue to draw inspiration from his service to our great nation.

“May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus in his eternal kingdom.”