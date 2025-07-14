Lamido unveils Jigawa ADC Chair at PDP rally, says goal is to rescue Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido has said the purpose of coming together of opposition politicians under the coalition umbrella is to rescues Nigeria from the brinks of collapse and not for the sake of grabbing power.

He stated this at an empowerment event in Dutse where he declared his unwavering loyalty to the PDP while endorsing a united front among opposition parties under the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—led by ex-Senate President David Mark.

At the event organized by Senator Mustapha Khabeeb (PDP, Jigawa South West) on Sunday at the PDP Secretariat in the state, Lamido made it clear that the objective is not the pursuit of power for its own sake, but the rescue and rebuilding of Nigeria.

“Yes, I support the coming together of the opposition under the ADC, but let it be known—I will never leave the PDP. I built this house with my sweat and soul. My role now is to offer guidance and ensure Nigeria finds her way back,” Lamido declared to thunderous applause.

In a symbolic gesture of unity, he introduced Kabiru Hussaini, the ADC Chairman in Jigawa State, to the PDP crowd—signaling an open-door alliance and strategic cooperation, not rivalry.

Lamido didn’t mince words as he blasted the APC, accusing its leaders of chasing selfish interests while PDP lawmakers “stand firm with their people.”

“The three PDP federal lawmakers from Jigawa are serving the people. APC lawmakers? They’re serving only themselves. Let the people judge.”

Senator Mustapha Khabeeb, the host of the event, echoed Lamido’s sentiments—reminding the audience of the PDP’s legacy of progress, especially during Lamido’s time as governor.

“From 1999 to 2015, and especially under Sule Lamido, Jigawa knew what development looked like—roads, schools, hospitals, real change. What do we have now? APC has brought nothing but hunger and hopelessness.”

Khabeeb also showcased his own efforts to continue that legacy through massive empowerment drives. This year alone, over 3,000 people were lifted through distributed equipment: 600 irrigation machines,100 solar-powered irrigation units,100 paddy rice threshers, Sewing and grinding machines and 750 sprayers and 3,000 litres of herbicide

“We’re not waiting for miracles—we’re working. Just like we did last year, and in 2023, we’re lifting our people out of poverty one tool, one machine at a time.

“Compare for yourself—under PDP and Lamido, there was progress. Under APC? Na talauci kawai suka kawo (they only brought poverty).”

The rally ended with chants of PDP solidarity, as supporters vowed to defend the party’s legacy and prepare for what many are calling a grand opposition comeback in 2027.