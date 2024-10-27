Plateau government to rebuild Plateau Hotels

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Plateau State Government has entered into a formal agreement with Aviare Global Concepts Limited to reconstruct Plateau Resort and Hotels Limited to international standards.

This ambitious project is aimed at revitalizing the state’s tourism sector and significantly boosting internally generated revenue.

The agreement, known as the Heads of Terms, was signed at the Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. Representing the Plateau State Government was the Managing Director of the Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC), Hon. Danlami Jelka, alongside the Chairman of Aviare Global Concepts Limited, Mr. Kudla Satumari. The signing was overseen by Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

In his remarks, Governor Mutfwang expressed delight at ending the years of neglect that have plagued Plateau State’s legacy properties. The Governor emphasized the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the revitalization of the Plateau Hotel:

“I want to start by thanking all members of the private sector for the confidence and trust they have shown. It was a moment of pride when we signed the MoU for the reconstruction of Hill Station Hotel, and today, we have taken another significant step with the MoU for Plateau Hotels.”

“We have numerous assets that have remained underutilized for years, and now, we are turning them around for the better. I’m pleased to see the hospitality sector in Plateau State proving to be resilient and attractive. Restoring the symbol of our pride is a commendable achievement,” he added.

Governor Mutfwang explained that the reconstruction effort will not only enhance the state’s beauty but also attract tourists seeking quality accommodation in Plateau State. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment.