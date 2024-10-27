Okoko, Item, Lagos branch, set to end 2024 in grand style

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Okoko Item Development Association, Lagos branch, the body binding all members of Okoko, Item, in Bende LGA, who are based in Lagos, have concluded arrangements to end the year 2024 in grand style.

The get together event which will take place at `14 Asiri Akofa Street, Aguda, Surulere, will bring together all the sons and daughters, friends and well wishers of Okoko, one of the nine villages that make up ITEM Community, an autonomous community in Bende Local government area of Abia State.

According to the President of OIDA Chinasa Nwankwo, the end of the year party which will hold on 17th November 2024, will be used to bring together all the sons and daughters of Okoko living in Lagos and will also be used to project the rich culture of the Item people.

READ ALSO: Men are now backing out as providers in the family…

He said the Okoko people are known for their hospitality and value for their culture and this get together will be a valuable opportunity to showcase the culture of the great people of Okoko to the entire world as the event is billed to attract great personalities.

The event will also afford members of the Okoko Item Development Association, the opportunity to unwind after a long year and also rub minds on how to move Okoko and Item Okpi community forward.