Osun tribunal: Folarin hails judgment, congratulates Oyetola, APC

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has hailed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State affirming Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola as the valid winner of the 2022 governorship elections in the state.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Tertse Kume, on Friday, sacked Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for over-voting in some polling units across the state.

“Having deducted the over-voting figure, Oyetola scored 314,921, while Adeleke garnered 290,266,” the judge said.

The three-term lawmaker, in his reaction to the judgment, through his media aide, Y. S. O. Olaniyi, described the tribunal judgment as victory for justice, calling on all Osun APC members, supporters and, indeed, the people of the state to remain peaceful and not to react in the face of any provocation.

READ ALSO: Oyelese advises Makinde again, says ‘your re-election…

“The judgment is a triumph of truth and justice. Expectedly, the judiciary has lived up to expectations as the bastion of democracy and rule of law.

“God’s will and the mandate of the good people of Osun State have finally been upheld by the election tribunal. Therefore, I congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, the APC family and the good people of Osun State over the ruling,” Folarin said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...