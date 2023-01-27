Members of YPP, other parties endorse Tinubu, Akpabio

…as Akabio Ward Tour berths in Odoro Ikpe, Ukwok communities

By Tunde Opalana

The election for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forth coming general elections received a massive boost as the ward-to-ward campaign train of Senator Godswill Akpabio on Thursday, berthed in Odoro Ikpe and Ukwok communities in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The people who turned out massively to receive the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State declared their unequivocal support for Asiwaju Tinubu, Senator Akpabio and other candidates of the APC.

According to Jackson Udom, Chief Press Secretary to Akpabio, a chieftain of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and immediate past State Officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the people of the area had reached an accord to support Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Akpabio in their respective elections.

He said “Ward Chairman for Ward 10, Mr Saviour Nana, lamented the massive crackdown of APC officials in the area, citing the arrest of the APC Youth Leader by the Police as part of the plot to intimidate party members in the area and appealed for the intervention of APC candidate.

READ ALSO: Oyelese advises Makinde again, says ‘your re-election…

“The House of Assembly candidate for Ini State Constituency, Engr Ernest Udo said the people were enthusiastic to return Asiwaju Tinubu, Senator Akpabio and others to represent the area because of his sterling performance in his previous offices as Governors, Senators and Minister.

“At Presbyterian Primary School, Odoro Ikpe, the Coordinator of Senator Godswill Akpabio Campaign Council in the area, Hon Nya John Isong said Ini people would remain steadfast in their support for candidates of the party.

“At Ukwok, the Chairman of the Senator Akpabio Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Paul Owo, said the ward tour for Wards 8 and 9 had to be taken to Government School Usuk Ukwok which was built by Chief Godswill Akpabio as Governor and expressed the hope that Akpabio would do more for Ukwok community.”

According to Udom, an elated Senator Akpabio, who acknowledged the massive turn out at the ward-to-ward tour thanked the people of Ini for their massive support for him over the years.

He acknowledged Ini as the food basket of the State and said the State owed the Local Government Area a lot as they act as defence mechanism for the whole State against invaders, describing them as warriors that the State are proud of.

Senator Akpabio lamented the state of roads in the area and said as a Senator he would work with the Border Communities Development Commission to address infrastructure deficit in the area and said he will not take their support for granted.

The ward-to-ward tour featured voters education and distribution of campaign materials. Senator Akpabio flagged-off his ward tour across Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District at Oruk Anam on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...