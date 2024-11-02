Obaseki launches Edo Digital Policy, commissions Nigeria’s first State-owned data centre in Benin

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said reforms by his administration in the digital and technology space over the last eight years have revolutionized the State, launching the State and its people into the super digital highway.

Obaseki spoke at the launch of the Edo State Digital Policy and the Edo Data Centre, which is the first data centre owned by a State in Nigeria.

Noting that the reforms have repositioned Edo as a leading state in digital inclusion in Nigeria, Obaseki noted that the government is leveraging technology as a catalyst for socio-economic development and inclusive growth.

READ ALSO: I had 20 boyfriends that served different purposes…

He said, “I welcome you to the only data center owned by a State in Nigeria. This event is significant because we have started a revolution in Edo State, a digital revolution. We are rounding up with a policy statement that will guide this revolution into the future.

“The population of Edo is skilled towards the youths as they are born in a digital age. The future is digital. It will be difficult to navigate the world today without technology. If you want to develop and grow rapidly, you must begin to think of how to use technology.

“The pace of the advancement of technology in the world today is scary. So, just imagine those who have not started yet; I don’t think they can live in the future world. In Edo, we have always been ahead in our history. We have been a knowledgeable people as we interacted at a global level over 500 years ago on our own level.

“To catch up, we had to do something else and different. That was why from the beginning it was clear to us that we had to introduce technology and make sure that we begin to retrain our young ones, the youths, to own this digital world and the confidence in it.”

Obaseki added, “We have moved Edo into the digital superhighway and to operate on that superhighway, they must know the rules and must be guided by certain rules and practices. That is what we are doing today and incorporating in this policy document. This will enable everybody to understand the shape of this high way and what they need to do on this high way.”

The governor continued: “I had the privilege of working with young people in Edo State and working together, we set up EdoJobs and the Edo Innovate Hub as these have helped our young people and till date, over 50,000 young men and women have benefited from various training and programmes from Edo Innovate. We have been lucky to build a digital ecosystem which has grown rapidly.

“Years ago, as the Chairman of the State’s Economy Team, we set up the ICTA but we struggled all through but we kept it alive, and set up the law governing it. The agency is principally responsible for providing technology for the government.

“I am proud today of what we have done in Edo State which is all-encompassing as no aspect of government in Edo State that has not been digitized or in the process of digitization. All Government jobs have been digitized, and it is not difficult to operate in Edo as files can’t miss again.”

According to him, “Technology has made it easy for our children to learn in school through the EdoBEST programme. We have over 400,000 children in our public schools. We have data in all our public schools, teachers, parents and ward of our pupils.

“You can go to any of our primary healthcare centers today without seeing your records, especially if you have registered and with our health insurance. Security, healthcare, agriculture, education and other areas, we have introduced technology.

“This policy will help you to understand how to adopt technology in the services you are providing and enhance your earnings.

“As a State we are proud that we have the largest and longest fiber optic connection and network in Nigeria. There is no local government headquarter in Edo that is not connected with fibers as we are just closing out a fiber connection to over 60 primary healthcare centers and the implication is that we can get doctors, sitting in America and consulting with a doctor here in Nigeria.”

On the launch of the data center, Obaseki said, “Our data center is like a warehouse where we store all the data for people and government and it’s important for us as a State as the center can support as many businesses in Edo State and in the South-South as possible.”

He added, “Security is the fear of people, especially about securing cyberspace and we have a policy that shows us and tells us how to sustain our digital space. Edo State is now digital and will remain digital. We have come of age and are the most digital State in Nigeria and are ready to assist other States to get to where we are today.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Edo Commissioner for Digital economy, Science and Technology, Ifaluyi-Isibor, who noted that Edo is the first State to develop a Digital Policy in Nigeria, commended the governor for his efforts at digitalizing Edo’s economy.

According to him, “We have recorded many firsts in terms of digital technology, as the State is the first in Nigeria to develop a digital policy. In today’s world, technology has taken all aspects of our lives.

“Our goal as a State is to create an environment where digital technology takes the lead as this Edo digital policy will promote purposeful government. Edo State will continue to take the lead while others follow.”

In her remarks, Dr. Osasuyi Dirisu, the Executive Director of Policy Innovation Centre of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), while commending the foresight and visionary leadership of Governor Obaseki, said the policy will strengthen government digital capabilities and programmes through an enabling environment and advocacy for inclusive socioeconomic development in the State.

While commissioning the Data Center, the Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Telecoms and President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, said the world-class facility will help boost innovation and facilitate the digital economy drive of the State Government.