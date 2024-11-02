Crisis rocks mechanic union over alleged misappropriation of funds

BY NOSA AKENZUA

Crisis is currently brewing among the leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Motor Mechanics and Technicians of Nigeria, (AUOMMATON).

An accusation is coming from the National Treasurer of the body, Sandra Aguebor who is accusing the National President of the Union, Engr. Useni Sulaman’ of alleged corruption, high handedness and misappropriation of fund belonging to the union.

Aguebor in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba, Delta State on Friday alleged that, Engr. Useni Sulaman,has misappropriated the union’s finances of which he could not account for.

Aguebor, has also called on the anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC to beam it searchlight on the activities of the union, and to investigate banks where the account of the body is domiciled.

Aguebor, alleged that membership dues, grants and corporate donations to the tune of N50 million naira was embezzled and cannot be accounted for.

According to her, “Suleman without approval of the body has engaged in financial recklessness and abused due processes in the affairs of the body.”

She expressed surprise why the management of the banks would allow an individual to be making withdrawal of money from an Association without the designated or appropriate signatories.

“How can the banks allow an individual to be making withdrawal of various sums of money from the account without appropriate signatories, I am so disappointed and I have instructed our legal team to take the required legal actions against banks”, she threatened .

Reacting, the Interim President of the body, Engr Useni Suleman disowned Aguebor stating that she is not a member of their union.

Suleman denied any financial misappropriation and challenged her to show evidence by way of Identity card and document of claim where she was elected as the National Treasurer.

Suleman in a response to Whatsapp message sent to him over the allegation said, “Please I cannot not remember having such a name you mentioned in your write-up as our union’s treasurer.

“I’m also not aware of such allegations of misappropriation of funds as you said she had claimed. But since she has or she is about to invite the EFCC and ICPC to investigate her allegations, that will be fine.”

According to him, “The process of registration is supposed to come from each group but they failed from their own side. She didn’t want us to have access to any of the mechanics and claim to be the all and all. We challenge her to come up with evidence of misappropriation.”

Reacting to the allegations also, Comrade David Ajetunmobi

The General Secretary of the union, in a telephone interview, said “I know Sandra Aguebor. She is our treasurer.”

Stating that, she has been complaining that she doesn’t know what is going on in the union, that the president, Useni Suleman shades her away from the union activities.

“Aguebor also complained to us that she wants to build her name, she doesn’t want anything that will stain her.”

According to David Ajetunmobi, “Aguebor told us that Suleman controls both the treasurer’s job and other administrative activities.

“I don’t want to be blamed for wrong doings which I don’t know anything about she complained to other members.” he stated.

“Lady Mechanic Sandra Aguebor has always told us, other members that the President , Useni Suleman is running the union as a private business, not minding the rules that guide the union, so we are all aware of her complaints”.