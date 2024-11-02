I had 20 boyfriends that served different purposes – Regina Daniels

Sultry actress and the wife of politician, Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, recently caused a buzz on the social media after she revealed that before she met her husband, she had about 20 boyfriends that served different purposes for her.

The mother of two made this startling revelation in an Instagram session where she opened up about her husband and how her family initially rejected her marriage plans to the lawmaker especially her mother, Rita Daniels, also an actress.

The actress, who described her 63 year old husband as cute, explained that she had many boyfriends as at when she met her husband but had to ditch them to marry Ned Nwoko.

She debunked reports of being forced into marrying the lawmaker as she noted that it was her personal decision to marry the politician who was already with other wives. Regina further explained that she met the husband when she accompanied someone to see her boyfriend.

She also dished out some advice to her female folks, not to allow their boyfriends stop them from marrying their original husbands. “Don’t let your boyfriend keep you from meeting your husband.”

READ ALSO: Ministerial Screening: Presidential NASS liaison..

The actress further promised to share the love story between her and Ned Nwoko at another session.

Her comments however have continued to receive wide criticism from netizens most of whom told the actress to keep quiet and focus on her marriage.