Edo health insurance embarks on sign up initiative

…to provide 200 jobs

BY TITUS AKHIGBE, BENIN

In its desire to strengthen the foundation of the People of Edo State, Edo State Healthcare System has embarked on a groundbreaking Sign up Initiative.

This Sign up Initiative is geared towards ensuring a large number of enrollees across the state are onboard thereby reducing out-of-pocket spending and improving access to effective, efficient, sustainable, and quality healthcare services to residents of the acclaimed heartbeat state.

This initiative is not only a direct health benefit to 2000 people, but also a scheme that is employing 200 indigenes in the state, thereby increasing job employment and capacity building through many trainings that will hold across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to the organisers of the programme, the initiative which will run for 9 months under the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme(EDOHIS) would be all encompassing and of immense value to beneficiaries whereby they would have access to affordable healthcare no matter their background.

The initiative will cover a host of essential health services which include doctor consultations, hospital admissions, diagnostics and lab tests, maternity care and much more.