N/ East party leader, Ali commends Damagum, NWC over PDP state congresses

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagun and members of his National Working Committee (NWC) have been commended for marshalling successful conduct of congresses in the 36 states and the FCT chapters of the party.

A leader of the party in the North East geopolitical zone, Alhaji Musleh Ali praised the national leadership of PDP led by Damagum for weathering the storm of lobby and influences to conduct transparent congresses at the states.

In a chat with the Daily Times on Friday, he noted with nostalgia that the NWC has successfully completed the process of rebuilding and refocusing the party which started with congresses at the wards and local government levels.

Ali, who is the coordinator of the North East PDP Leadership Forum commended efforts put by the leadership into the conduct of credible congresses at the lower levels which culminated in the historic emergence of new party executives at the state congresses.

According to him, the Damagum – led NWC has to be lauded for deploying unbiased and principled members from the wards to states to deliver credible, free and fair congresses.

He said “if the party leadership had deployed non- credible and corrupt party officials right from the ward congresses to the states congresses, the widely acceptable results wouldn’t have been possible.

“Honestly, I commend the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum for his resilience despite the heat of criticism to have mapped out strategies with members of the NWC that led to the successes recorded.

“His doggedness and insistence for credible congresses will no doubt imbued confidence of party members in the PDP.

“This is an effort in the right direction , particularly as we look forward to the 2027 general election. The PDP need this repositioning and refocusing to attract more members and to reconcile some aggrieved members.

“I think this will further strengthens our party and put us in a better position to reclaim our list glories at the states and at the federal levels in 2027.”

Ali expressed confidence in the Damagum – led leadership is capable of ironing out issues in a few state chapters.

“As a leader, I am appealing to PDP members across the country to belief in our leadership and give maximum support to the acting National Chairman at this critical period of strengthening the party.

“What Ambassador Damagum and his team needed most at this time is our support from the ward to national level. The leadership need no distraction.

“It will interest you to note that Nigerians need the PDP in 2027 to take them out of this situation of despair, agony, hunger, dehumanisation and economy decay the APC government of both ex- president Muhammadu Buhari and current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have plunged the country.

Ali, therefore urged new executive members across states and the FCT to uphold the principles and ideals of the PDP, while he charged them to complement efforts of the national leadership to move the PDP forward.