Egbin PowerUp initiative drives tech innovation in power sector

Egbin Power Plc has launched an internship programme tagged Egbin PowerUp as part of commitment to further advance technology in Nigeria and strengthen the power sector,

The programme is a six-month immersive internship designed to deepen students’ understanding of the industry, while fostering innovation and excellence.

According to the Genco, the initiative provides students from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria with the opportunity to gain hands-on technical experience while working alongside seasoned professionals at our power Plant.

Egbin PowerUp not only equips students to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, but also enhances their skills, builds their confidence, and sharpens their creativity and problem-solving abilities. Through real-world projects, students apply academic concepts in a professional setting, gaining invaluable experience.

Speaking on the PowerUp Internship programme, CEO of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, emphasised that, by providing practical training and equipping young people with pragmatic problem-solving skills, they are empowered and prepared for the future, thereby enabling them to make a meaningful impact on society.

“At Egbin Power, we believe that investing in our nation’s youth is investing in Nigeria’s future. The Egbin PowerUp programme is a platform for young minds to ignite their passions, hone their skills, and become the driving force behind Nigeria’s energy revolution.

“By nurturing these talents, we’re shaping a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow for the power sector and the country. This initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which seeks to ensure that all individuals have access to ‘inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning’ opportunities,” Bounour said.

The internship programme attracts students from different fields of study including Engineering, Applied Industrial Science, Information Technology (IT) and Environment & Safety among others.

The current cohort, which began in July, includes vibrant engineering and chemistry students from leading institutions such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Caleb University, Bells University, the University of Ilorin, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (FUNAI), Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

Through initiatives like this, Egbin Power remains dedicated to investing in the future of Nigeria’s power sector and nurturing the next generation of leaders. As Egbin PowerUp programme continues to empower young minds, Egbin Power is driving the growth of the power sector, contributing to Nigeria’s progress and prosperity by responsibly bringing energy to life.