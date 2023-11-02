Delta PDP salutes Sen. Nwoko, Hon. Ukodhiko on Appeal Court victories

…stands in solidarity with other candidates

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated Senator, Prince Ned Nwoko and Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko, over their recent victories at the Court of Appeal, which affirmed them as the duly elected Senator representing Delta North Senatorial Zone and the Honourable member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, respectively.

State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, who disclosed this in a statement, also expressed the full solidarity of the party with the candidates who flew the party’s flag in other elections, assuring them of the unalloyed support of the PDP family in the state, as loyal party faithful and stakeholders.

The statement reads: “Delta State PDP heartily congratulates our Distinguished Senator, Prince Ned Nwoko, and Hon. Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukodhiko, who have been affirmed by the Court of Appeal, as the duly elected Senator representing Delta North Senatorial Zone and the Member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

“We are greatly impressed with the robust, dynamic, and qualitative representations which both of you are already exhibiting in the Senate and House of Representatives since you were inaugurated and we urge you to embrace this victory as a further motivation to deliver more dividends of Democracy to the peoples of Delta North and Isoko nation, who have always reposed their unwavering confidence in your capacities to perform and are eagerly anticipating the expected developmental strides and existential positive impact which your representation will bring for them. Congratulations!

“We also wish to express our unflinching solidarity with all our candidates who flew the Party’s flag in other elective positions and assure them that the PDP, as one big family, celebrates their courage, applauds their efforts, and will stand side by side with them all the way, as we work together in our collective desire to strengthen and position our party for future victories.”

