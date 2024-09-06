Projects inspection: Oborevwori’s oversight functions to deliver quality infrastructure – Oghenesivbe

By Nosa Akenzua

Director General of Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore has said that the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, is determined to deliver quality infrastructure.

He gave the assurance on Friday in Asaba, while speaking at a public affairs radio program, pointing out that regular inspection of ongoing road infrastructure projects is an integral part of the governor’s core oversight functions, to ensure that contractors and engineers are on the same page with the state government.

Oghenesivbe assured that site engineers who dare to compromise with contractors to deliver substandard jobs will have issues to grind with governor Oborevwori, while advising contractors to ensure they do the right thing to avoid repudiation of contracts, refund of tax payers money, and/or litigations.

The Bureau Director General further stated that substandard jobs are not only a waste of public money, but also an indictment on both the contractor and the government, which is why governor Oborevwori, will never commission any project that is substandard, as can be seen from the Isheagu-Ewulu 9.1 Kilometer road project wherein he ordered the contractor to return to site.

READ ALSO: Egbin PowerUp initiative drives tech innovation in..

He disclosed that the road was awarded to the contractor by the previous administration, and that it’s very unfortunate that the contractor faulted in some ways, while commending the Okowa administration for awarding the contract because of the economic value and importance for the communities, and the state government.

Oghenesivbe assured that governor Oborevwori is determined to complete the Isheagu-Ewulu road project in good time. He commended the Commissioners for Works, Urban and Rural, Comrade Reuben Izeze, and Charles Aniagwu, for their valuable efforts and positive steps taken to ensure that ongoing projects are delivered without any form of compromise.

“Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated capacity and willingness to deliver quality projects across the state.

“The recent Isheagu-Ewulu road, wherein he ordered the contractor to return to site to do the right thing, is commendable. It speaks of a patriotic and well focused technocrat and leader who is always ready to ensure that every infrastructure project is worth the tax payers money.

“The body language of the governor speaks volume. Contractors and site engineers must of a necessity brace up, because our governor is not ready to settle for less. He respects contractual obligations devoid of compromise and substandard jobs.

“Regular inspection of projects will continue, it’s part of the oversight functions of governor Oborevwori, to ensure that both the contractors and engineers are on the same page with the state government, as far as standard job delivery is concerned, under meaningful development mantra encapsulated in the MORE agenda.

“The governor has substantial wealth of experience in construction matters, he played inestimable roles during the construction of Osubi Airport and others, and can neither be brainwashed nor manipulated by any contractor or site engineer.

“My sincere and humble advise to contractors and engineers is for them to do the right thing, not to cut corners, never compromise to deliver substandard jobs to avoid public embarrassment and sanctions,” Oghenesivbe said.