My social media handles personal to me, Makinde tells critics

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has called his critics to desist from “baseless fingers at his posted US CoCoGulf photo of last weekend.”

Makinde made the statement shortly after the swearing-in of the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke; and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetumobi, on Thursday.

The event was held at the Executive Chamber of the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde noted that he had been watching United States (US) tennis since 2011, even before his election as a governor of the state, adding that his social media remained personal to him.

He said these personal media could accommodate any features he deemed fit personally.

Reacting to his critics, Governor Makinde maintained that anybody who wished to surf news information should turn to the global media including Cable News Network (CNN), the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the likes and never from his social media.

The governor, in the meantime gave the assurance that his second term administration would focus on upgrading of category three of the primary healthcare centres across the 351 wards in the state.

He added that efforts would be made in the completion of second phase of the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan, for accommodation of tennis world-class championships, such as the Coco Gulf Championship in the state.

