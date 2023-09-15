Kogi Guber : SDP supporter, producer Adejoh, commences “Kogi Decision 2023″radio programme

By Idris Ahmed

As the forthcoming Kogi state governorship election gets nearer, a private Radio producer, Mr Dan Adejoh, has commenced a mobilisation and sensitisation programme in support of the Social Democratic Party SDP candidate, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

Mr Adejoh, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Centre for Peace, Democracy and Development CPDD, has commended stakeholders and supporters of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for their peaceful conducts in the ongoing rallies across the state.

While fielding questions from Journalists in Lokoja on the impact of the ongoing consultation and meet the people at the wards by Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, the producer of the weekly campaign programme, “Kogi Decision 2023,” aired on Grace Fm 95.5 , said he was impressed with the supporters of Muri Ajaka, for their doggedness and free will support for the SDP standard bearer.

He said from the massive turnout of people at the tour of wards across the state , described as “organic and infectious”, the kind of support Alhaji Muritala Ajaka is getting from the people.

He explained that “the turn outs are eloquent testimony of acceptance of the hand of God in the movement to liberate and put the state in its rightful position in the comity of states”.

He said he has to embark on the radio talkshow to showcase the character and capacity of Muritala Ajaka to the people of the state in order for the people to develop an informed decision to vote massively for SDP in the November 11, 2023 election.

He assured the people of his commitment to using the radio program and other channels to draw and position Alhaji Ajaka in the hearts of the electorate both at home and in the diaspora through out the electioneering period.

The Producer therefore called on all lovers of Kogi state and candidate of other political parties from Kogi to join hands with the SDP and to drop their mundane sentiments in order to collectively rescue the state from total collapse.

” It is indeed awesome for people to travel all the way from Lagos, Abuja , Kano , Portharcourt , other major cities across Nigeria , while some from Abroad to their villages just to lend their supports for Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka”.

He also commended the candidate, his handlers and supporters for their orderliness and peaceful conduct despite seeming provocations, held their cool, making the tour a huge success as SDP has become a reference in campaign strategies.

While appealing to the people to remain law abiding through out the electioneering period, assured them of Alhaji Murtala’s commitment to their cause.

