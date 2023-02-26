Kogi: INEC declares Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency election inconclusive

By Idtis Ahmed

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the 2023 Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives inconclusive.

The Returning Officer for the constituency, Dr. Adams Baba, who made the declaration on Sunday in Kabba, explained that the difference between the margin of winners and cancellation of results in two polling units of the federal Constituency, necessitated the Commission’s action.

Dr Adams Baba explained that the difference in the results between the winner, Arch Salman Idris, of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kolawole Matthew was not up to the number of registered voters in the cancelled polling units.

“The ADC candidate polled 13,867 while the APC polled 13,605 leaving just 262 votes difference, whereas the number of PVCs collected in the cancelled polling units of Iya in Otu ward in Kabba/Bunu LGA (485) and Open Space polling unit in Egbeda ward of Ijumu LGA (100) is more than the difference”

The Returning Officer however, did not mention when the re run election will be conducted in the affected polling units.

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew is the candidate of the APC.

The number of accredited voters in the poll was 41,246; APC polled 13,605; ADC 13,867; PDP 10,967 while other contestants shared the remaining votes.

