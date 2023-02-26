Insufficient ballot papers, result sheets spark off protest In Delta Community

…as Commissioner blasts INEC over irregular data

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Insufficient ballot papers, result sheets on Saturday spark off protest in Aniocha Uku Community, Aniocha North local government area of Delta State at the 2023 elections.

Protesters of the insufficient ballot papers, result sheets, one of them, Minority of the House of Representatives, Mr Godwin Ndidi Elumelu who spoke to journalists in the area said that though 2023 elections has shown transparency, adding that his regret had been was basically the insufficient ballot papers and result sheets in the unit center, and thanked President Mohammmdu Buhari for ensuring free and fair elections.

The protesters were however civil as they lamented that the absence of ballot papers and result sheets were major setback for them and called on INEC bosses to ensure supply of the materials immediately and the next elections to avoid crisis.

Speaking further Hon. Elumelu said:” I am happy with the process but where I am sad is the insufficient ballot papers and result sheets at this center. This is not good for INEC to make shortage of voting materials”

Meanwhile, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu has blamed INEC for the irregularities witnessed in most of the pulling units adding that” INEC has not really captured the data of voters very well because INEC will always give wrong figures when they have not cross checked how many people died,or those who left the area to another place.This is not good at all and INEC has failed in this regard”.

