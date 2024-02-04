LP calls for cancellation of Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency re – run election

..describes it, a shameful exercise

By Tom Okpe

National Secretary of the Labour Party, (LP) Umar Farouk has described the House of Representatives re-run election in Igbo-Eze/Udenu Federal Constituency of Enugu State, as a shameful excercise, calling for a total cancellation in the Federal Constituency.

Umar who led an LP Monitoring team to polling stations involved in the bye elections told journalists that; “due process wasn’t followed, accreditation, compromised, result sheets, hijacked, BIVAS machines disregarded and voters not allowed to exercise their rights to vote,” in a statement made available to the Daily Times on Sunday.

The National Secretary who addressed the press in company of the party House of Representatives candidate, Rep Dennis Agbo, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to immediately, cancel elections in areas where illegalities were reported.

In his comments, according to the statement, Rep Agbo also called for the immediate and total cancellation of the supplementary election, accusing the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) of using the Local Government vigilante group, to intimidate, LP supporters.

He said: “Our party members are being chased away from polling booths by the local vigilantes.

“It’s unfortunate that INEC officials are now taking instructions from PDP officials and allowing voting to take place in private houses.”