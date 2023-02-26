Bauchi APC Gov’ship Candidate confident of party’s victory in Saturday polls

By Samuel Luka

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar has expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar stated this shortly after casting his votes alongside his wife in his home local government, Giade yesterday.

According to him, the Nigerian people are supportive of all the various candidates fielded by the APC and as such, they would return them elected as their leaders.

The Governorship candidate of the APC who described the conduct of the election and turn out as very impressive, expressed delight that no breakdown of law and order was recorded.

Ambassador Sadique applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the election in the country, saying that the introduction of Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System has added credibility to the electoral process.

“So far from the reports I am receiving now indicates that everything is going on well. I want to commend INEC for the way they conducted the exercise in Giade town, they were out on time”, he said.

The APC Governorship candidate also commended the people of Giade for their patience and determination to exercise their civic duty despite the scorching sun.

Commenting on reports of some of the challenges in the election process, Ambassador Sadique said that the malfunctioning of BVAS Machine is a problem that is rectifiable by INEC and should not be a source of concern.

“The BVAS is a technical equipment,.so there is always a possibility that something can go wrong, but I think that INEC officials are always in hand to repair or replace it. However, so far, I have not received any adverse report in terms of what is happening”, he said.

READ ALSO: General elections: Intimidation, violence characteris

He urged supporters of the party to be patient and conduct themselves in an orderly manner as they wait for the outcome of the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...