Niger Govt calls for reinstatement of military base in Allawa community

By Saka Bolaji

Worried by the persistent activities of undesirable elements across the street Niger State government has called for the reinstatement of military base in Allawa community.

This followed a recent deadly attack on Wednesday that claimed the lives of at least 13 people.

The military had been withdrawn from the area five months ago, leaving the farming community vulnerable to increased bandit activity.

Acting governor of the state Comrade Garba Yakubu while speaking during the three-day Islamic prayers for the victims, clarified that contrary to misinformation, the deceased were killed while heading to their farms, any not in an IDP camp.

He reassured residents that the government remains committed to supporting security forces in the area until banditry is eradicated and the community can safely return to farming.