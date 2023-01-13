Ireti Doyle confirms divorce from husband, Patrick

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has confirmed her divorce from veteran actor Patrick Doyle.

The 55-years-old made the confirmation in an interview with Chude Jideonwo saying: “We are officially divorced.”

The mother of six also corrected the impression that she had her first child at 17, noting that she was 19 when she became a mother.

Chude in his intro disclosed that the actress suffered physical and domestic violence as a teen.

She supported his claim by saying that she had no business getting married at the time she did, not to talk of who she chose to get married to.

The Tinsel actress said: “The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time talk less of… let’s not even go to the choice of who I got married to.”

Ireti and Patrick Doyle got married in 2004 and have six children together, but lost one to sickle cell.

In 2017, Ireti moved out of the house after an undisclosed dispute with her husband.

Two years after, Patrick Doyle took to social media to publicly apologize to his wife after admitting he was the one who screwed up their relationship.

The 55-year-old actress is a writer, actor, producer, and presenter. She produced and presented her own fashion and lifestyle show titled Oge With Iretiola for ten years.

