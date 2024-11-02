I’m a beast when it comes to work –Tiwa Savage

Afro beat singer Tiwa Savage, has set the record straight on the way people tag her as a diva and savage explaining that she is more of a lover girl than a diva or savage, just like her surname suggests.

The mother of one made this clarification in a radio interview on the Beat 99.9FM, noting that, despite her stage name, she is far from being a savage and is in fact, a lover girl. “I’m definitely a lover girl,” she clarified.

“A lot of the time, when people meet me in person they think I’m a savage or a diva because of my name, and I’m the complete opposite. It’s so bad that when I’m angry, my team members are here and can attest, my pitch gets even higher and they’d just be like alright and okay. It doesn’t faze them,” Tiwa noted.

The singer further explained that one thing that makes her a savage just like her surname suggests is her work ethics as she does not take no for an answer. Adding that when she meets an obstacle on her way, she finds a way around it.

“I think I’m a beast when it comes to my work, I tend to not take no for an answer and I can call you a million times till the work is done. I could wake up at 6am to pester you on why it’s not done or until you give me a reason. If not, I’d find another way to get it done. I think when it comes to work, that’s where the savagery comes in. In my personal life and friends, I’m a softie.”

When asked if she could count herself among the big three musicians currently reigning like Burna Boy, Davido and Whizkid, the mother of one boasted that she is more talented than the three mentioned artistes

Savage replied, “Don’t get me started. If we are to go talent for talent, mic for mic, I am the big 1. If you take off the numbers [streams], and whatever you want to, the big whatever with, you can;T see me on the mic. But again, it [the ranking] is not based on that [musical talent].””

Tiwa savage described her current phase of life as her ‘Pheonix era,’ staying the beginning of a new phase for her borne from the ashes of her last.

She explained, “I’m currently in my phoenix era, I’ve got the tattoo on my neck. She’s gone though the fire and is just getting out. It’s a rebirth and I’m coming out stronger in terms of love, heartbreaks. I’m a point in life where I’m able to set boundaries and be able to enjoy my hard work. This is the rebirth of tiwa savage.”