Don’t orchestrate attempt to assassinate Gov. Adeleke, PDP warns IGP

…accused Police of escorting ex- chairmen, councillors to forceful take over councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun not to yield his good offices to sinister plots by opposition politicians to assassinate the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Osun State chapter of party raised an alarm on Wednesday over an alleged plot to assassinate Adeleke while accused the Inspector General of Police of complicity in the plot.

State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi at a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo described the alleged deployment of special forces to escort some individuals into local government councils in the state as a “blatant coup” and part of a larger plan to assassinate the governor.

The PDP chairman said “no thanks to the surreptitious activities of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to destabilise the state with orchestrated violence obviously hatched in active connivance of his office and the opposition All Progressives Congress, banking on a non-existent court order as being brandished by the defeated APC in the state.

READ ALSO: Taiwan envoy lauds Nigeria’s resources

“Mr Egbetokun’s deliberate deployment of Special Forces under him to escort some miscreants into the local government councils in the state was nothing but a blatant coup and obviously one out of the many mapped-out plans to assassinate the governor of our dear State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, whose instruction to restore peace and order as the chief security officer of Osun State was flagrantly violated by Mr. Egbetokun.”

The party chairman urged the general public to prevail on Egbetokun to yield himself or his office as IGP yo the orchestrated attempts on the life of Osun State governor.

“The desperation to get rid of Mr Governor and take over the State through whatever means possible has been rife and clear enough since APC was shut out of government in Osun.

“These comments are made here today for record purposes, and the world must hold the Inspector General of Police accountable in the event of any ugly eventualities in Osun,” Bisi added.

He said that the party is fully aware of the desperation of the IGP and APC to prevent the local government election from holding in Osun State on Saturday, 22nd of February 2025.

“We are aware that Mr. Egbetokun is ready to bend all the rules, aid and abet killings of Osun people, especially members of the ruling PDP as we witnessed on Monday, but the IGP should be told in clear terms that he will fail. Osun State is not a state to be intimidated by anyone, even if the present experience was part of the basis for which Egbetokun’s expired tenure of office was elongated,” he alleged.