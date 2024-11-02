Sex-for-roles forced me out of Nollywood for 14 years -Jumoke George

Talented actress Jumoke George, has given reasons why she was absent from the movie industry that brought her fame for close to 14 years. The actress in an interview on a TV program Oyinimomo TV, revealed that sexual harassment from movie directors made her to step aside, just to maintain her sanity.

She added that though her skin color was also a contributing factor being a very dark complexion person but sexual harassment from movie directors in the industry made her to step back and focus on other things.

According to the actress, for three years, nobody was calling her for jobs until she confronted one of the directors who revealed to her that the directors had an understanding that she should not be given any role again because she refused to open her legs for them.

“My dark complexion was not the only setback I faced in my career. Another reason why I did not get movie roles for like 14 years is my refusal to sleep around. When directors complained that I was too dark, I would tell them to add my lightning to the scene to make me look lighter.

READ ALSO: Ministerial Screening: Presidential NASS liaison..

“You can’t push me to do something I do not want to do. I will glow with this skin till old age and do not forget, black does not crack. I started issues when about 20 to 30 executives wanted sex in exchange for roles.

“And i said, as long as God exists, I would not find myself in such space. I didn’t get any movie roles for three years, and I did not understand what was happening until the day I saw one of our directors at Feminine Cafe at LTV 8, and asked him why he no longer called me for work.

“He then told me that their group of directors has decided not to give me roles and I was like why? He said it was because you refused to sleep with them. I just started crying and when I got home, I prayed to God to take control.”