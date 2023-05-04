10th HoR: Minority parties dare APC, declare for speakership

By Tom Okpe

Members-elect to the House of Representatives under various minority parties have declared intention to contest for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the 10th House.

The caucus with over 182 members-elect resolved to set up an eleven-man committee to scout for a credible and acceptable candidate that would vie for those offices, and actively, seek unification of Nigerians along ethno-religious lines.

The members drawn from the Peoples Democratic, Party, (PDP); Labour Party, (LP); All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA); Social Democratic Party, (SDP); Youth Progressive Party, (YPP) and New Nigerian People’s Party, (NNPP) reached these resolutions at the end of a meeting in Abuja, Tuesday night.

The caucus code named ‘Greater Majority’ in a communique’ signed by the convener Fredrick Agbedi, (PDP) said the opposition parties came together, that they can be an effective check on the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) who has 176 members.

“The Greater Majority with more than 180 elected members, (being over 50% of the elected member) will remain one indivisible coalition during the 10th National Assembly, with interest of the country as its driving force.

“The greater Majority of the 10th National Assembly will be continually guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with collective interest of Nigerians being its major concern.

“To assure Nigerians not to lose hope due to the country’s current unpleasant situation, including disunity, plaguing the nation, which is direct consequence of APC’s misrule and that is what the Greater Majority of the incoming 10th National assembly will remedy, as a matter of priority.

“The Greater Majority will continue to unify the coalition of opposition parties so that it can be an effective check on the ruling party in order to safeguard the rule of APC,” the communique stated.