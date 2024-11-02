I won’t date someone in the music industry; my standards are high – Ayra Starr

Music Sensation Ayra Starr has opened up again about her love life explaining that she is now open for relationship.

The singer who claimed not to be in any relationship because of her work schedule however pointed out that she will never date anyone in the same industry with her because her standard is high and she has stayed all this long without getting involved in any relationship.

The award winning singer made this revelation while speaking with American singer Coco Jones during an interview with Rolling Stone after Coco asked her if she would date someone in the industry.

“In the dream world, it wouldn’t be somebody that is in the industry. Probably just like a billionaire on a yacht in Dubai.

On the issue of dating, Starr noted that her standard is high now since she did not date anyone before going into the music industry.

She said, “I’m so happy I wasn’t really dating before I started music. I didn’t really know what I was missing. So now that I waited this long to date people, I have very high standards. If it’s gonna be hard to meet it, it’s gonna be bye-bye. But also, I don’t have time for myself; talk less of a boy.”

You could recall that in an interview a few weeks ago, the singer revealed her desire to fall in love with the right person although she claimed she has not been in any committed relationship before.

“I want to fall in love. I wrote ‘Lagos Love Story’ about what love would look like if I was in love. I’m just very strong-headed about it. I actually have never been in love…I’ve been in certain situations not situation ships!—but I’ve never been in a fully committed relationship.” Ayra Starr shared.