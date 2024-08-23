I wouldn’t have managed the prize money if I had won BBN – Beverly Osu

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Former Big Brother Naija Beverly Osu has acknowledged that she would not have been able to manage the prize money if she had won the contest in 2013.

For her, not being able to win the coveted prize was a blessing in disguise; even her mother never wanted her to win as she would have gone astray if that had happened.

She reveled this in an interview with HIPTV, where she also opened up about her childhood and upbringing.

She said, “I’m happy I didn’t win now because there was nothing I was going to do then that was going to make me win. If the fans were praying for me to win, the woman who birthed me was praying to God that ‘If this child is going to win this money and go astray, because she has gone astray before,. If she is going to win this money and go astray, God please don’t give it to her.'”

“God’s timing is the best and we are happy that now we have made more than that money. If I had the money then, I probably would not have known what to do with it then. I didn’t have the experience to make it impactful in my life, so yeah, so far I’m winning in life now,” she explained.